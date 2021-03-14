For the drive home in Opelika: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Monday in Opelika. It should reach a comfortable 76 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. There is only a 24% chance of rain Monday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from southeast. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika
Related to this story
Most Popular
Opelika people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures t…
For the drive home in Opelika: Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach…
Today's temperature in Opelika will be warm. It should reach a pleasant 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degrees today. We'll see…
For the drive home in Opelika: Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Opelika. It looks to reach…
Opelika folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a moderate 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…
This evening's outlook for Opelika: A mostly clear sky. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable. Opelika will see warm temperatures this Frid…
Opelika's evening forecast: Generally fair. Low 49F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Opelika folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks like…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
It will be a warm day in Opelika. It looks like it will be a moderate 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low rea…
Today's temperature in Opelika will be warm. It looks like it will be a comfortable 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …