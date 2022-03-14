Opelika's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 47F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Opelika area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a pleasant 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 90% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika
