Mar. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika

Tonight's weather conditions in Opelika: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 62F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Tuesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Opelika community. It should reach a pleasant 70 degrees. 61 degrees is tomorrow's low. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 97% chance of precipitation. Tuesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southwest. For more daily forecast information, visit oanow.com.

