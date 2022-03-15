 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mar. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika

Opelika's evening forecast: Rain early...then remaining cloudy with thundershowers developing late. Low near 55F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Wednesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Opelika area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 66 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 50 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 71% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert