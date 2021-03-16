Mar. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika

Opelika's evening forecast: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Wednesday, it will be a warm day in Opelika. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 76 degrees. 62 degrees is tomorrow's low. There is a 70% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. Wednesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 10 mph. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.