Mar. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika

This evening's outlook for Opelika: Mainly clear skies. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Opelika community. It should reach a pleasant 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

