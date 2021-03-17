Mar. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika

Opelika's evening forecast: Variable clouds with strong thunderstorms. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low 63F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a pleasant 69 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 46 degrees. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 74% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The sunshine will be intense Thursday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Opelika could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from southwest. For more daily forecast information, visit oanow.com.