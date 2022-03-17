For the drive home in Opelika: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 52F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Opelika community. It looks like it will be a mild 71 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 90% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika
