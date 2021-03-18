Tonight's weather conditions in Opelika: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 43F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Opelika area. It looks to reach a crisp 56 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 42 degrees. Friday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from northwest. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika
