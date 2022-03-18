Mar. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika

Opelika's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, mainly cloudy late with a few showers. Low 51F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Opelika people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a pleasant 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.