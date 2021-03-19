 Skip to main content
Mar. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika

Opelika's evening forecast: Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Low 41F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Looking ahead, Opelika temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a crisp 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.

