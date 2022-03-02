This evening's outlook for Opelika: Clear. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Opelika will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It looks like it will be a comfortable 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika
Related to this story
Most Popular
Opelika's evening forecast: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low around 40F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Opelika people will se…
This evening's outlook for Opelika: A few clouds from time to time. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 61F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Friday,…
- Updated
Astronomical spring (based on Earth's rotation around the sun) is on the vernal or spring equinox. But for meteorologists, spring starts March 1.
It will be a warm day in Opelika. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Opelika area. It looks to reach a mild 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees toda…
Opelika's evening forecast: Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for …
Opelika people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 64 degrees. 44 degrees is today's low. Periods of thund…
Folks in the Opelika area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 66 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 5…
Opelika folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a mild 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low …
It will be a warm day in Opelika. It looks to reach a mild 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. It should be a fairly …