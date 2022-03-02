 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mar. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika

Mar. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika

This evening's outlook for Opelika: Clear. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Opelika will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It looks like it will be a comfortable 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert