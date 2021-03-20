Mar. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika

Opelika's evening forecast: A few clouds overnight. Low 43F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Opelika area. It looks to reach a comfortable 65 degrees. 46 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from northeast. For more daily forecast information, visit oanow.com.