 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mar. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika

Mar. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika

Opelika's evening forecast: A few clouds overnight. Low 43F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Opelika area. It looks to reach a comfortable 65 degrees. 46 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from northeast. For more daily forecast information, visit oanow.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert