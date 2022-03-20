Mar. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika

This evening's outlook for Opelika: Clear skies. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Monday, it will be a warm day in Opelika. It should reach a comfortable 72 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit oanow.com.