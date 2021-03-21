This evening's outlook for Opelika: Partly cloudy. Low 47F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Opelika community. It looks to reach a moderate 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index Monday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 10 mph. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika
