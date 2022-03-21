Opelika's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 53F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, it will be a warm day in Opelika. It looks to reach a pleasant 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika
