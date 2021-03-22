Tonight's weather conditions in Opelika: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 56F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Opelika people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees tomorrow. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Tuesday's outlook shows a 43% chance of rain. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from southeast. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Opelika. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 73 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. The area wil…
Opelika's evening forecast: Variable clouds with strong thunderstorms. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Opelika community. It should reach a pleasant 72 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. Plan on…
Opelika's evening forecast: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low 62F. Winds light and v…
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees today. Don't …
The Storm Prediction Center and local National Weather Service offices closely monitor developing thunderstorms and will issue a watch or warning if warranted. Here's what that means.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Opelika area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 60 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature …
Tonight's weather conditions in Opelika: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 6…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 59 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the…
Opelika's evening forecast: A few clouds overnight. Low 43F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Ope…