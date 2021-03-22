 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mar. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika

Mar. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika

Tonight's weather conditions in Opelika: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 56F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Opelika people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees tomorrow. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Tuesday's outlook shows a 43% chance of rain. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from southeast. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert