This evening's outlook for Opelika: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Opelika will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It looks to reach a comfortable 72 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 95% chance of rain. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika
