Tonight's weather conditions in Opelika: Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 57F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Wednesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Opelika community. It looks to reach a moderate 75 degrees. 59 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Wednesday, there is a 38% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. For more daily forecast information, visit oanow.com.
Mar. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika
