Mar. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika

For the drive home in Opelika: Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 45F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Opelika people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 67 degrees. 45 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.

