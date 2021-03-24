Mar. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika

Tonight's weather conditions in Opelika: Cloudy with occasional showers. Thunder possible. Low around 60F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Thursday, Opelika folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. 64 degrees is tomorrow's low. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! There is a moderately high UV index expected Thursday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.