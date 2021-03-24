Tonight's weather conditions in Opelika: Cloudy with occasional showers. Thunder possible. Low around 60F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Thursday, Opelika folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. 64 degrees is tomorrow's low. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! There is a moderately high UV index expected Thursday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika
