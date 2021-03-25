Tonight's weather conditions in Opelika: Thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 63F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Opelika folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks like it will be a pleasant 76 degrees. 64 degrees is tomorrow's low. Friday, there is a 40% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 7 mph. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika
The Storm Prediction Center and local National Weather Service offices closely monitor developing thunderstorms and will issue a watch or warning if warranted. Here's what that means.
