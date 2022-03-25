 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mar. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika

Opelika's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low near 45F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Opelika area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a pleasant 66 degrees. 41 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Opelika could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

