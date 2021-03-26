 Skip to main content
Mar. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika

Opelika's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy skies overnight. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Looking ahead, the Opelika area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. 64 degrees is tomorrow's low. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Saturday's outlook. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the south. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.

