Tonight's weather conditions in Opelika: Clear skies. Low 41F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Opelika area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a moderate 63 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 44 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit oanow.com.
Mar. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika
