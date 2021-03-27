 Skip to main content
Mar. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika

Opelika's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 64F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Opelika. It looks to reach a pleasant 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 77% chance of precipitation. There is a moderately high UV index expected Sunday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the west. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

