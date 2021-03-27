Mar. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika

Opelika's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 64F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Opelika. It looks to reach a pleasant 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 77% chance of precipitation. There is a moderately high UV index expected Sunday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the west. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.