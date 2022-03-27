 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mar. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika

Tonight's weather conditions in Opelika: Mainly clear skies. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Opelika will be warm. It looks to reach a mild 73 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

