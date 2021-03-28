 Skip to main content
Mar. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika

This evening in Opelika: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 42F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.

