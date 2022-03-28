Mar. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika

For the drive home in Opelika: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Opelika Tuesday. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.