Mar. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika

Opelika's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, it will be a warm day in Opelika. It looks to reach a pleasant 71 degrees. 62 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 43% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. There is a medium-high UV index expected Tuesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. For more daily forecast information, visit oanow.com.

Local Weather

