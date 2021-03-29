Opelika's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, it will be a warm day in Opelika. It looks to reach a pleasant 71 degrees. 62 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 43% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. There is a medium-high UV index expected Tuesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. For more daily forecast information, visit oanow.com.
Mar. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tonight's weather conditions in Opelika: Thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 63F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Ope…
The Opelika area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. How likely is it that it…
Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Opelika. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degre…
Tonight's weather conditions in Opelika: Cloudy with occasional showers. Thunder possible. Low around 60F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of …
Opelika folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a pleasant 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. The a…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Opelika. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. Ke…
Opelika's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 64F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Opelika. It looks to r…
Opelika will see warm temperatures this Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperature…
Tonight's weather conditions in Opelika: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 56F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mp…
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degre…