Mar. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika

Opelika's evening forecast: Mainly cloudy. Low 59F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, Opelika folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions are expected this Wednesday, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from the south.