Mar. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika

This evening's outlook for Opelika: Clear skies. Low 41F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Opelika will see warm temperatures this Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the north. For more daily forecast information, visit oanow.com.