Mar. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika

Tonight's weather conditions in Opelika: Rain showers early with overcast skies late. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Tomorrow's temperature in Opelika will be warm. It should reach a moderate 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 77% chance of precipitation. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from southwest.