Mar. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika

Opelika's evening forecast: Cloudy skies with showers and a possible thunderstorm after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 62F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Opelika will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It looks to reach a comfortable 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 48 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Thursday's outlook shows a 57% chance of rain. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the west.