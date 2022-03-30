Opelika's evening forecast: Cloudy skies with showers and a possible thunderstorm after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 62F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Opelika will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It looks to reach a comfortable 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 48 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Thursday's outlook shows a 57% chance of rain. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika
