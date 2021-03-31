Mar. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika

Tonight's weather conditions in Opelika: Thunderstorms in the evening will give way to fair skies overnight. Low 38F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Higher wind gusts possible. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a chilly 54 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.