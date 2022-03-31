Mar. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika

Opelika's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low near 45F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Opelika area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a moderate 68 degrees. 43 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.