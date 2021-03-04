 Skip to main content
Mar. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika

Opelika's evening forecast: Mostly clear. Low 44F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Opelika area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 66 degrees. 42 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 8 mph. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.

