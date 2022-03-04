For the drive home in Opelika: Partly cloudy skies. Low 52F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Opelika community. It looks like it will be a mild 78 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika
Astronomical spring (based on Earth's rotation around the sun) is on the vernal or spring equinox. But for meteorologists, spring starts March 1.
