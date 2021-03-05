Tonight's weather conditions in Opelika: Cloudy. Low 43F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 61 degrees. 37 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from northeast. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika
Despite the severe cold snap in the middle of February, the seasonal average cold pool area over the Northern Hemisphere was the ninth smallest in the last 73 years.
