Mar. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika

Tonight's weather conditions in Opelika: Cloudy. Low 43F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 61 degrees. 37 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from northeast. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.

