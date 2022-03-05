This evening's outlook for Opelika: Clear skies. Low 56F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, Opelika folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. 61 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit oanow.com.
Mar. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika
Astronomical spring (based on Earth's rotation around the sun) is on the vernal or spring equinox. But for meteorologists, spring starts March 1.
