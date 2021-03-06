 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mar. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika

Mar. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika

This evening in Opelika: Clear. Low near 35F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Opelika people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a mild 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert