Opelika's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 61F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Opelika will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 78 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 54 degrees. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 73% chance of precipitation. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika
Related to this story
Most Popular
Opelika folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a comfortable 79 degrees. 56 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies toda…
This evening's outlook for Opelika: Clear. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Friday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Opelik…
Opelika will see warm temperatures this Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatu…
Opelika's evening forecast: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low around 40F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Opelika people will se…
- Updated
Astronomical spring (based on Earth's rotation around the sun) is on the vernal or spring equinox. But for meteorologists, spring starts March 1.
For the drive home in Opelika: Partly cloudy skies. Low 52F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Opelika area. It looks to reach a mild 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees toda…
It will be a warm day in Opelika. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…
Opelika's evening forecast: Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for …
Opelika folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. We…