Mar. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika

Mar. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika

Opelika's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 61F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Opelika will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 78 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 54 degrees. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 73% chance of precipitation. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

