Mar. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika

For the drive home in Opelika: Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 6 mph. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

