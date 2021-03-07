For the drive home in Opelika: Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 6 mph. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika
Related to this story
Most Popular
Opelika people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature o…
Tonight's weather conditions in Opelika: Cloudy. Low 43F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It shoul…
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 63 degrees. 41 degrees is today's low. Expect period…
For the drive home in Opelika: Cloudy skies early with showers later at night. Low 64F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Folks in…
Opelika temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 57 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today,…
It will be a warm day in Opelika. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
- Updated
Despite the severe cold snap in the middle of February, the seasonal average cold pool area over the Northern Hemisphere was the ninth smallest in the last 73 years.
Tonight's weather conditions in Opelika: Cloudy skies with a few showers later at night. Low around 45F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of r…
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a comfortable 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
Opelika's evening forecast: Mostly clear. Low 44F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Opelika area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The…