For the drive home in Opelika: Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms mainly before midnight. Low 52F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Opelika people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a comfortable 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees tomorrow. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. There is a 64% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika
