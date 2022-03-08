Mar. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika

Tonight's weather conditions in Opelika: Cloudy skies early followed by thunderstorms late. Low 56F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Opelika people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 80% chance of precipitation. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.