Tonight's weather conditions in Opelika: Cloudy skies early followed by thunderstorms late. Low 56F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Opelika people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 80% chance of precipitation. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika
Related to this story
Most Popular
Opelika folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a comfortable 79 degrees. 56 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies toda…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Opelika community. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 77 degrees. Today's forecasted…
Opelika's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 61F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Opelika will be warm. The forecast calls f…
Opelika folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. We…
Opelika will see warm temperatures this Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatu…
This evening's outlook for Opelika: Clear. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Friday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Opelik…
For the drive home in Opelika: Partly cloudy skies. Low 52F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for…
For the drive home in Opelika: Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms mainly before midnight. Low 52F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of…
Opelika folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a mild 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low …
This evening's outlook for Opelika: Clear skies. Low 56F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, Opelika folks should be prepared for high temperatur…