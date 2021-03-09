For the drive home in Opelika: Partly cloudy. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Opelika community. It looks to reach a pleasant 74 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 49 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index Wednesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 10 mph. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika
