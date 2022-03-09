 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mar. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika

This evening in Opelika: Cloudy skies with periods of rain after midnight. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Folks in the Opelika area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a comfortable 67 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 49 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain Thursday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert