This evening in Opelika: Cloudy skies with periods of rain after midnight. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Folks in the Opelika area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a comfortable 67 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 49 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain Thursday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika
Related to this story
Most Popular
Opelika folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a comfortable 79 degrees. 56 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies toda…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Opelika community. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 77 degrees. Today's forecasted…
Opelika's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 61F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Opelika will be warm. The forecast calls f…
For the drive home in Opelika: Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms mainly before midnight. Low 52F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of…
Opelika folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. We…
This evening's outlook for Opelika: Clear. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Friday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Opelik…
Opelika will see warm temperatures this Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatu…
For the drive home in Opelika: Partly cloudy skies. Low 52F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for…
Tonight's weather conditions in Opelika: Cloudy skies early followed by thunderstorms late. Low 56F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain …
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 59 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll rain on you…