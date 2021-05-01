Opelika's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Opelika area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. Sunday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.
May. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika
Related to this story
Most Popular
Professional storm chaser Reed Timmer drove through a tornado in Benjamin, Texas, on April 27. Reed Timmer and his colleagues collected scientific data, rode out the storm and made it out safe.
This evening's outlook for Opelika: Partly cloudy skies. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Opelika Thurs…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Opelika. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in …
Tonight's weather conditions in Opelika: Cloudy. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, Opelika folks should be prepared for high tempe…
Opelika's evening forecast: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, Opel…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees today. We will see a mix o…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. Expect periods of …
The Opelika area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. Expect clear sk…
Temperatures will be warm Friday in Opelika. It looks to reach a comfortable 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. Exp…
This evening in Opelika: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 56F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, Opelika folks should be prepared for high temperature…