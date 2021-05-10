This evening's outlook for Opelika: Scattered thunderstorms, especially in the evening. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Opelika. It looks like it will be a moderate 78 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Tuesday's outlook shows a 48% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit oanow.com.
May. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika
