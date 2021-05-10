 Skip to main content
May. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika

This evening's outlook for Opelika: Scattered thunderstorms, especially in the evening. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Opelika. It looks like it will be a moderate 78 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Tuesday's outlook shows a 48% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit oanow.com.

