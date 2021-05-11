For the drive home in Opelika: Showers and thundershowers in the evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Folks in the Opelika area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a moderate 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degrees tomorrow. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 76% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit oanow.com.
May. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika
